A Gunman Ambushed And Killed Two Sheriff's Deputies In Florida

Share On more Share On more

Two sheriff's deputies in Florida died in an apparent ambush Thursday after a suspected gunman shot them through the window of a local restaurant, officials said.

The two Gilchrist County deputies were at Ace China in Trenton, Florida, when the shooter opened fire, according to a statement from the neighboring Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. When additional deputies arrived on the scene, the shooter was also dead outside the restaurant.

The Alachua sheriff's statement added that there was "no apparent motive or indications as to why this tragedy occurred."