A Gunman Ambushed And Killed Two Sheriff's Deputies In Florida

Two sheriff's deputies in Florida died in an apparent ambush Thursday after a suspected gunman shot them through the window of a local restaurant, officials said.
The two Gilchrist County deputies were at Ace China in Trenton, Florida, when the shooter opened fire, according to a statement from the neighboring Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. When additional deputies arrived on the scene, the shooter was also dead outside the restaurant.
The Alachua sheriff's statement added that there was "no apparent motive or indications as to why this tragedy occurred."
The names of the deputies and the suspected gunman were not immediately released.
Shortly after the shooting, the Gilchrist County sheriff tweeted that the department suffered a "terrible tragedy."
Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, who leads the Florida Sheriff's Association, said in a statement that the deputies were "ambushed and murdered," and called the incident "tragic."
President Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon the deputies were "HEROES" and said his thoughts and prayers were with their families.
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi also expressed her condolences in a statement.
"My heart breaks with the tragic news of two Gilchrist County deputies that were senselessly killed today while in the line of duty," she said.
This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.
Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.