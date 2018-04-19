 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

A Gunman Ambushed And Killed Two Sheriff's Deputies In Florida

The deputies were shot through the window of a Chinese restaurant in Trenton, about 30 miles west of Gainesville, officials said. The suspected gunman was dead when additional authorities arrived.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Two sheriff's deputies in Florida died in an apparent ambush Thursday after a suspected gunman shot them through the window of a local restaurant, officials said.

The two Gilchrist County deputies were at Ace China in Trenton, Florida, when the shooter opened fire, according to a statement from the neighboring Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. When additional deputies arrived on the scene, the shooter was also dead outside the restaurant.

The Alachua sheriff's statement added that there was "no apparent motive or indications as to why this tragedy occurred."

The shooting happened at Ace China in Trenton. No names have been released yet out of respect for the families of the victims. https://t.co/xCYayx3Dmu
Josslyn Howard @JosslynHoward

The shooting happened at Ace China in Trenton. No names have been released yet out of respect for the families of the victims. https://t.co/xCYayx3Dmu

Reply Retweet Favorite

The names of the deputies and the suspected gunman were not immediately released.

Shortly after the shooting, the Gilchrist County sheriff tweeted that the department suffered a "terrible tragedy."

GILCHRIST COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE has suffered a terrible tragedy. Please avoid the area of SR 26 from the red light to the area of subway. No suspects are at large. Further updates will be posted later.
Gilchrist Co Sheriff @GCSOFlorida

GILCHRIST COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE has suffered a terrible tragedy. Please avoid the area of SR 26 from the red light to the area of subway. No suspects are at large. Further updates will be posted later.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, who leads the Florida Sheriff's Association, said in a statement that the deputies were "ambushed and murdered," and called the incident "tragic."

President Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon the deputies were "HEROES" and said his thoughts and prayers were with their families.

My thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the families, friends and colleagues of the two @GCSOFlorida deputies (HEROES) who lost their lives in the line of duty today.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

My thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the families, friends and colleagues of the two @GCSOFlorida deputies (HEROES) who lost their lives in the line of duty today.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi also expressed her condolences in a statement.

"My heart breaks with the tragic news of two Gilchrist County deputies that were senselessly killed today while in the line of duty," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App