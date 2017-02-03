Trump’s Pick For Army Secretary Has Abruptly Withdrawn His Name

Vincent Viola enters Trump Tower on Dec. 16. Andrew Kelly / Reuters ID: 10463732

President Trump’s nominee to head up the US Army has abruptly withdrawn his name from consideration. Billionaire Vincent Viola, 60, dropped out as nominee for secretary of the Army on Friday night, Military Times reported.

In a statement, Viola expressed support for Trump, but said that he would have been unable to navigate the nomination process.

“I am deeply honored to have been considered for this post and appreciate the confidence President Trump showed in me,” Viola said in a statement. “I offer my continued support for President Trump and his administration, and look forward to redoubling my efforts to support the Army and its veterans as a private citizen.”

Trump tapped Viola to serve as Army secretary in December. Observers quickly noted his extensive business ties could potentially create conflicts of interest. Specifically, Viola was trying to sell his stake in Eastern Airlines and acquire a stake in a smaller charter airline that according to the New York Times had millions of dollars government subcontracts,



The White House did not immediately return a BuzzFeed News request for comment or say who might replace Viola as nominee for Army secretary. Representatives for Viola’s companies also did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Viola, a Brooklyn native, served in the 101st Airborne Division during Vietnam. He later went on to a career on Wall Street and served as the chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange between 2001 and 2004. He founded electronic trading company Virtu Financial in 2008, and the company ultimately made him a billionaire.

Forbes estimates Viola’s net worth at $2 billion.

In 2013, Viola bought the Florida Panthers NHL team for $160 million.

Viola is the first of Trump’s nominees who would have needed congressional approval to withdraw his name from consideration for the job. Monica Crowley and Jason Miller both previously bowed out of other administration jobs that did not need approval from congress.