Trump's Personal Lawyer Says He The Paid Porn Star Who Claimed An Affair With Trump

The New York Times first reported that Cohen admitted to playing Clifford.

Cohen added that "just because something isn't true doesn't mean that it can't cause you harm or damage. I will always protect Mr. Trump."

"Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly,” Cohen said in the statement. "The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone."

Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal lawyer, told BuzzFeed News in a statement that he used "my own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford." Cohen called the payment a "private transaction in 2016."

President Trump's personal lawyer said Tuesday that he paid $130,000 to the porn star who alleged she had a sexual relationship with the businessman-turned-president in 2006.

Cohen did not say in the statement if Trump had been aware of the payment, nor did he reveal the purpose of it. His statement Tuesday is the first time he has acknowledged involvement in the payment.



In January, the Wall Street Journal reported that Clifford received the payment a month before the 2016 presidential election. The payment reportedly was part of a deal, reached between Cohen and Clifford's lawyers, that prevented her from discussing a sexual relationship with Trump.



In Touch magazine later published a 2011 interview with Clifford in which she described, in detail, both an affair and years of contact with Trump. Clifford said in the interview that she had sex with Trump in 2006, just months after his wife Melania had given birth to their son Barron. She also said Trump told her she was "beautiful and smart just like his daughter."

However, Clifford issued a statement in January denying the affair with Trump, though she has been evasive when asked about the matter in interviews.

Neither Cohen nor the White House immediately responded to BuzzFeed News requests for comment. The White House denied allegations of an affair with Daniels after the Journal's initial story, saying “these are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election."



Cohen also told the Journal that Trump didn't have an affair with Daniels.

Last month, Cohen filed a lawsuit against BuzzFeed for publishing an unverified report of alleged connections between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

in his statement Tuesday, Cohen also said that he has responded to a compliant, filed at the Federal Election Commission, that he "somehow violated campaign finance laws by facilitating" the payment to Clifford.

Cohen called the allegation "factually unsupported and without legal merit."