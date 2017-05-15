Trump Revealed Highly Classified Information To Russians During White House Visit

President Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials during a meeting last week at the White House, two US officials confirmed Monday to BuzzFeed News.
The meeting included Russia's ambassador, Sergei Kislyak, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The disclosures were first reported by the Washington Post, which cited current and former US officials who said the information was considered so sensitive that some details had been withheld from American allies and was restricted within the US government.
Two US officials who were briefed on Trump’s disclosures last week confirmed to BuzzFeed News the veracity of the Washington Post report, with one noting that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.”
At least one member of the Senate Intelligence Committee was also briefed on Trump’s disclosures, an intelligence committee staffer said. Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the committee, was not briefed, according to his office. Other members of the committee also said they did not receive a briefing.
A CIA spokesman declined to comment on the record when reached by BuzzFeed News. The official referred requests for comment to the National Security Council, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The classified information Trump shared included intelligence on ISIS that had been passed to the US by a partner, which was not identified. But Trump's disclosure was considered a potential blow to the intelligence-sharing arrangement, and White House officials reportedly moved quickly to contain the fallout.
Following last week's meeting, the White House said that Trump talked to the Russians about ending the conflict in Syria and reigning in the Assad regime there, as well as about controlling Iran. The White House also said Ukraine and the Middle East came up at the meeting.
After news of Trump's revelations broke Monday, Sen. Bob Corker — a Tennessee Republican and chairman of the Foreign Relations committee — said "obviously they're in a downward spiral right now and they've got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that's happening."
"And the shame of it is, there's a really good national security team in place...but the chaos that is being created by the lack of discipline is creating an environment that I think makes — it creates a worrisome environment," Corker told reporters in Washington, DC.
A spokesman for Speaker Paul Ryan said that "we have no way to know what was said, but protecting our nation's secrets is paramount."
"The speaker hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration," Doug Andres, Ryan's spokesman, said.
Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, told reporters on Capitol Hill that if the story is true, "it's another brick in the wall of a really, really troubling connection between Trump and the Russian government."
"I don't know when it will be enough for Republicans to understand that we need to get to the bottom of the connection between the president of the United States and the Russian government," said Murphy, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday afternoon that if the reports about Trump revealing information were true "it'd be troubling." Warner called the revelations "a slap in the face to the intel community."
In a statement Monday evening, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Trump and the Russians discussed "a broad range of subjects at their meeting," including "common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism."
"During that exchange the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods, or military operations," Tillerson continued.
HR McMaster, Trump's national security adviser, said in a statement that "the president and the foreign minister reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation."
“At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly," McMaster added.
McMaster reiterated that point during a brief news conference outside the White House Monday night, saying that at no time during the meeting "were intelligence sources or methods discussed."
"I was in the room, it didn't happen," McMaster said.
Dina Powell, deputy national security adviser for strategy, also said in a statement Monday night that "this story is false."
"The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced,” she said.
The meeting between Trump, Lavrov, and Kislyak happened the day after the firing of FBI Director James Comey, who had been running an investigation into Russian interference with the US election, as well as potential ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.
Initially, the stated reason for Comey's firing was his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. However, in an interview with Lester Holt, Trump later said he was thinking of the Russia investigation when he fired Comey.
Comey's firing led to speculation that Trump had obstructed justice, as well as numerous calls for the appointment of a special prosecutor to oversee the Russia investigation.
BuzzFeed News reporter Emma Loop contributed to this report from Washington.
UPDATE
A staffer on the Senate Intelligence Committee said the committee had been briefed on Trump's disclosure. Several members of the committee have since said they were not briefed and this story has been updated with additional information.
