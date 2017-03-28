Get Our App!
This Cockatoo Was Rescued After She Was Battered By…
Be Honest And Tell Us What Your Fart Habits Are
You’ll Only Pass This Quiz If You’ve Seen Like 8…
Tell Us About A Time You Met A Celeb At A Restaurant
Three Storm Chasers Were Killed While Pursuing A…
These Guys Wore High Heels For A Night And Couldn’t… video
22 Things Everyone Who’s Allergic To Dogs Should…
The Guy Who Endorsed That China Extradition Deal…
This AFL Star Kissed Her Wife After Winning Best…

Three Storm Chasers Were Killed While Pursuing A Tornado In Texas

Two of the victims were contractors for the Weather Channel.

Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Randy Yarnall, left, and Kelley Williamson discussing storm chasing last year. Facebook / Via Facebook: kelleywilliamson59

Three storm chasers died Tuesday afternoon when their vehicles collided while pursuing a tornado in central Texas.

The crash occurred when a black Chevrolet Suburban drove through a stop sign near the town of Spur and slammed into a Jeep, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The drivers of both vehicles, as well as one passenger, were all declared dead at the scene.

The Weather Channel identified two of the victims as Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall, both contractors for the cable network who were featured in Storm Wrangers, a two week special that aired last year.

“Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community,” the Weather Channel said in a statement Tuesday. “We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved.”

View this image ›

Williamson, left, and Yarnell. Facebook / Via facebook.com

Williamson and Yarnell had been live streaming video of their drive through Texas before Tuesday’s accident. The video abruptly stops after about two and a half hours.

Authorities identified the third victim, who was in the jeep, as Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, of Peoria, Arizona, KCBD reported. Jaeger was part of MadWX, which states on its website that he had been chasing storms since 2014.

View this image ›

Corbin Jaeger Madwx / Via madwx.com

Texas DPS did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for more information. However, CNN reported that both vehicles were pursuing a tornado at the time of the collision.

The crash occurred at about 3:30 pm, around the same time a tornado warning was issued for the area. Video shared Tuesday afternoon by KTXS showed a tornado touching down near Stamford, Texas, about 80 miles from Spur.

Facebook: video.php

A photo from a storm chaser showed a tornadic storm west of Spur near the time of the deadly crash.

The accident prompted an outpouring of condolences from other members of the storm chasing community.

RIP Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall. Great guys. Terrible loss to the weather community. Thoughts are with their families tonight.

— Chris McBee (@McBeeWX)

Tragedy strikes our community once again, confirming 3 storm chasers killed west of Spur TX. Now is the time to pray not share names.#txwx

— Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski)

Extremely bad news west of Spur TX. I'm at a scene of triple fatality accident two are storm chasers. #txwx @NWSLubbock

— Kat Piotrowski (@TwisterChasers)

Lost 3 great chasers today. One was a friend & member of the #AZWX community. I’ll sure miss your passion for weather & aviation. RIP Corbin

— Bryan Snider (@BryanSnider)


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Racist Vandalism In Oregon Is Pulling Residents Into A Free Speech Fight

by Albert Samaha

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing