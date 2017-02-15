This Waterfall At Yosemite Looks Like It’s Literally On Fire

You probably already know that Yosemite National Park is a pretty amazing place, but take a look at what’s going on there right now:
That’s Yosemite’s Horsetail Fall, which flows over the famous granite cliff El Capitan. And even though it looks like a burning ribbon of lava, actually, it’s just water.
The reason the water looks like it’s glowing is because each year the setting sun lines up just perfectly, bathing the falls in gold and red light. The resulting phenomenon is known as a “firefall.”
The firefall can happen for a couple of weeks in February each year, but only if it’s clear. There also has to be enough snow and runoff to feed the the waterfall, which is more than 1,500 tall.
If the conditions are just right, the firefall appears for a few minutes around sunset. It’s sort of like Manhattanhenge in that it requires everything to line up just right, with an amazing result.
Here’s a timelapse of the firefall waxing and waning this week. Enjoy.
Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
In The News Today
- President Trump's labor secretary pick, Andy Puzder, withdrew his nomination after a bruising confirmation process and allegations of domestic violence.
- The White House account of Michael Flynn's firing is filled with contradictions, indicating Donald Trump knew for weeks Flynn lied about his call with Russia.
- President Trump ranted on Twitter after reports revealed campaign aides were in touch with Russian intelligence, lashing out at what he called fake news.
- A diplomat was found dead in Russia's consulate on Election Day. NYPD closed the case, but who was he and why did he die?
Connect With USNewsLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter
More News
Now Buzzing
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.