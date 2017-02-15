Get Our News App
This Waterfall At Yosemite Looks Like It’s Literally On Fire

For a couple of weeks in February, Horsetail Fall looks like it’s a river of flowing lava.

Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You probably already know that Yosemite National Park is a pretty amazing place, but take a look at what’s going on there right now:

Instagram: @sangeetadeyphotography

That’s Yosemite’s Horsetail Fall, which flows over the famous granite cliff El Capitan. And even though it looks like a burning ribbon of lava, actually, it’s just water.

Instagram: @rayophotography13

The reason the water looks like it’s glowing is because each year the setting sun lines up just perfectly, bathing the falls in gold and red light. The resulting phenomenon is known as a “firefall.”

Instagram: @brianchanphotography

The firefall can happen for a couple of weeks in February each year, but only if it’s clear. There also has to be enough snow and runoff to feed the the waterfall, which is more than 1,500 tall.

Instagram: @surfnsnowboard

If the conditions are just right, the firefall appears for a few minutes around sunset. It’s sort of like Manhattanhenge in that it requires everything to line up just right, with an amazing result.

Instagram: @paulrujiphoto

Here’s a timelapse of the firefall waxing and waning this week. Enjoy.

youtube.com


Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
