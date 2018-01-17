This Is The Button That Sent Hawaii's False Inbound Missile Alert

A Hawaii state employee used a button on a computer menu to accidentally send Saturday's false ballistic missile message, selecting it from a number of other options and confirming his choice before the alert finally was broadcast.



The employee works at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) and was supposed to be performing a routine test when he clicked a link titled "PASCOM (CDW) - STATE ONLY," Honolulu Civil Beat reported. That option sits just above a tsunami warning and two lines below the trigger for an amber alert on a screenshot obtained by Civil Beat.

The option is also visible in a slightly different mockup of the system that HIEMA provided to BuzzFeed News Tuesday. After choosing the wrong link, the employee then reportedly clicked on a confirmation message.

The resulting alert went to more than a million cell phones in Hawaii and warned of an incoming ballistic missile. It advised recipients to take shelter and stressed that "this is not a drill."

Nearly 40 minutes passed before a second alert was pushed to area cell phones letting people know it had actually been a false alarm.

In the wake of the false alarm, the employee who sent the alert has now received "dozens of death threats," HIEMA executive director Toby Clairmont told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Threats have also been made against the family of the employee, a man who has not publicly been named.

“This person is distraught that they’ve received death threats,” Clairmont said. “This is hard. What can be worse than this? Running over a child in a crosswalk and you realize you did it? It’s that kind of feeling. … This employee is not doing well. We need to help them, too.”

Richard Rapoza, a HIEMA spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News Tuesday that the agency has "received threats of physical harm, directed at its employees." The agency is in the "process of collecting and cataloguing the threats" and will present them to police soon.

In the meantime, the employee who sent the false alert has been reassigned and an investigation, led by Hawaii Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara, is underway.

Clairmont also suggested Tuesday that the incident could be more than just a case of someone pressing the wrong button, telling the Star-Advertiser that "it's not as easy saying it was one person doing this." A total of four people were on duty Saturday morning, he added, and the employee who sent the alert is both a 10-year veteran of the agency and "very well-trained and seasoned."

"He’s not someone we hired off the street," Clairmont added. "This was someone we could depend on. There had to be more to it."