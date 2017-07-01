The Founder Of The Disastrous Fyre Festival Has Been Arrested And Charged With Fraud

The founder of the disastrous Fyre Festival has been arrested on federal wire fraud charges.



Billy McFarland was arrested Friday in New York, federal prosecutors said, accusing McFarland of promising a "'life changing' music festival," when instead he delivered "a disaster."

"McFarland allegedly presented fake documents to induce investors to put over a million dollars into his company and the fiasco called the Fyre Festival," the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a statement. "Thanks to the investigative efforts of the FBI, McFarland will now have to answer for his crimes."

McFarland was arrested Friday in New York City. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted, and is expected to appear before a judge Saturday.

The Fyre Festival was scheduled to take place in April on a private island in the Bahamas. In the lead up, promoters — rapper Ja Rule also partnered with McFarland and was one of the organizers — relied on celebrities and slickly produced social media posts to depict the event as "two transformative weekends" awash in luxury and leisure.