The Founder Of The Disastrous Fyre Festival Has Been Arrested And Charged With Fraud

The founder of the disastrous Fyre Festival has been arrested on federal wire fraud charges.
Billy McFarland was arrested Friday in New York, federal prosecutors said, accusing McFarland of promising a "'life changing' music festival," when instead he delivered "a disaster."
"McFarland allegedly presented fake documents to induce investors to put over a million dollars into his company and the fiasco called the Fyre Festival," the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a statement. "Thanks to the investigative efforts of the FBI, McFarland will now have to answer for his crimes."
McFarland was arrested Friday in New York City. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted, and is expected to appear before a judge Saturday.
The Fyre Festival was scheduled to take place in April on a private island in the Bahamas. In the lead up, promoters — rapper Ja Rule also partnered with McFarland and was one of the organizers — relied on celebrities and slickly produced social media posts to depict the event as "two transformative weekends" awash in luxury and leisure.
Guests also were promised they would be housed in "modern, eco-friendly, geodesic domes" and receive catered food.
Promotion materials for the event touted artists such as Blink 182 and Major Lazer, and high profile figures such as Kendall Jenner hyped the event.
But instead of a luxurious time on a private island, the actual festival quickly devolved into chaos.
Attendees, who had traveled long distances and paid thousands of dollars for tickets, ended in natural disaster-style tents and in some cases were left stranded.
Some people shared pictures of the food at the festival, which appeared to be simple bread and cheese.
Eventually, many of the bigger names associated with the festival began abandoning it. Blink 182 dropped out the day before they were scheduled to perform, for example, and Jenner deleted social media posts about the festival.
In the aftermath, festival organizers told employees they might not get paid and a $100 million class action lawsuit was filed against McFarland and Ja Rule.
Friday's statement from prosecutors notes that the festival "was widely deemed to have been a failure." It also states that McFarland, in order to drive the success of his companies that were behind the festival, "put on a show, misrepresenting the financial status of his businesses in order to rake in lucrative investment deals."
Prosecutors allege that McFarland ultimately used false information to get at least two people to invest about $1.2 million in his company Fyre Media.
"In the end," the statement from prosecutors adds, "the very public failure of the Fyre Festival signaled that something just wasn't right."
