These Teen Cadets Stole Police Cruisers, Went On A Joyride, Then Crashed When Officers Gave Chase

On Wednesday night, people in Los Angeles were trying to figure out how someone stole two police cruisers and then crashed them during a chase after they were found out.

Turns out, a group of teens took them after outwitting the LAPD's security systems.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck explained Thursday that the teens were part of the department's cadet program. Beck didn't provide names, but said the teens — ages 15, 16, and 17 — accessed the department's inventory system, and then logged in under the name of a sergeant they knew was on vacation to get access to the vehicles.



Beck described the entire process as "fairly sophisticated" and said the cadets' "intimate knowledge" of the department system allowed them to "defeat it."

"We have some very sophisticated systems, but the cadets, because of their familiarity with these systems, were able to counter them and gain access not only to the vehicles, but to shield the fact that they were unaccounted for for some amount of time," Beck said.

How long the cadets had the cruisers remains unclear; Beck did not say when the vehicles were checked out, and when asked at a news conference Thursday, said "it is possible that one of them has been gone for two weeks."

"We do daily inventories of equipment," Beck said. "It obviously didn't work in this case."



Police eventually got wise to the theft on Wednesday, when a watch commander noticed one of them was missing. That led police to a security video showing "a young-appearing female" putting gas in a missing vehicle. From there police tracked them down.

According to Beck, when officers first found the cruisers Wednesday, they were "driving in tandem." When a police cruiser with an actual officer behind the wheel started gave chase, they split up.

That briefly gave rise to two chases in which police vehicles were chasing each other. Both stolen vehicles eventually crashed, with one of them injuring another driver.