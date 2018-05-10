Skeletal Remains Have Washed Up On A Beach Where An SUV Carrying A Family Plunged Off A Cliff

In the first major break in the case in weeks, the skeletal remains of a human foot have been found inside a girl's shoe near the spot where at least six members of a family died when their SUV sped off a remote cliff in Northern California.

A local resident found the remains Wednesday on a Mendocino County beach about a mile north of the March 26 crash site. The remains were discovered inside a girl's shoe that was tangled up in a pair of jeans, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Investigators are performing DNA testing on the remains to determine if they belong to one of the two still-missing members of the Hart family.