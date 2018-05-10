 back to top
Skeletal Remains Have Washed Up On A Beach Where An SUV Carrying A Family Plunged Off A Cliff

At least six members of the Hart family died in March when their SUV plummeted off a cliff in California's Mendocino County.

Jim Dalrymple II
In the first major break in the case in weeks, the skeletal remains of a human foot have been found inside a girl's shoe near the spot where at least six members of a family died when their SUV sped off a remote cliff in Northern California.

A local resident found the remains Wednesday on a Mendocino County beach about a mile north of the March 26 crash site. The remains were discovered inside a girl's shoe that was tangled up in a pair of jeans, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Investigators are performing DNA testing on the remains to determine if they belong to one of the two still-missing members of the Hart family.

Two parents and at least four of their children died in the crash. Investigators have said mother Jennifer Hart, 38, was behind the wheel, and toxicology reports later found she was drunk at the time of her death. Toxicology reports also found that Hart's wife, 38-year-old Sarah Hart, and three of the children in the vehicle had diphenhydramine, an active ingredient in Benadryl, in their blood at the time of the crash.

Two members of the family — including Devonte Hart, the subject of a widely viewed photo from a Black Lives Matter protest in 2014 — remain missing.

This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.

The Woman Who Drove Her SUV Off A Seaside Cliff, Killing Her Wife And Children, Was Drunk

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

