Sen. John McCain Has Been Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

John McCain, one of the highest-profile members of the US Senate and a two-time presidential candidate, announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with brain cancer.



The diagnosis came after McCain, 80, had a blood clot removed from above his left eye on July 14.

"Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot," a statement from the Mayo Clinic and released by his office said.

McCain and his family are reviewing further treatment options, which potentially include chemotherapy and radiation, and he is recovering "amazingly well," the statement said.

McCain showed no neurological problems before or after the operation, his doctors told CNN.

Before the surgery, McCain told his doctors he had, at times, felt foggy, not as sharp as normal, and was having double vision, according to CNN. However, after the surgery, the senator reportedly was oriented, had good balance, and had no headaches. He has been recovering at home since Saturday, when he was discharged from the hospital.

Meghan McCain, the senator's daughter, said in a statement that the family was shocked by the diagnosis.

"It won't surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father," Megan McCain said. "He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him."

The blood clot was removed from near the spot where McCain was diagnosed with the aggressive skin cancer, melanoma, in 2000, notes CNN. The senator has also had three precancerous skin lesions removed, none of which were invasive, according to medical records released in 2008 during his presidential campaign.

McCain began his political career as a Senate liaison while serving in the US Navy. In 1982, he won a seat in the US House of Representatives and in 1987 was elected to the the Senate, succeeding Barry Goldwater, another high-profile conservative.



McCain first ran for president in 1999, challenging George W. Bush for the Republican nomination. He lost, but went on to secure his party's nomination eight years later and ran against Barack Obama in the general election. McCain famously branded himself as a "maverick" during that election and selected Sarah Palin as his running mate, but ultimately lost to Obama.

Prior to entering politics, McCain was a Navy pilot. He was shot down while flying a mission during the Vietnam war and spent years as a prisoner of war.

News of McCain's cancer diagnosis prompted an outpouring of support. Obama, his former rival, called McCain "an American hero and one of the bravest fighters I've ever known."