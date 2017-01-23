"Saturday Night Live" Writer Suspended For Mocking Trump’s 10-Year-Old Son

A writer for Saturday Night Live has been suspended indefinitely for a tweet that mocked President Trump’s 10-year-old son.
On Friday, amid Trump’s inauguration celebration, writer Katie Rich tweeted that “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” The comment referred to Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump.
On Monday, multiple people at NBC familiar with the situation told BuzzFeed News that Rich had been suspended immediately after her tweet. Her suspension from the show — which she joined in 2013 — is indefinite.
Rich’s name did not appear in the credits of Saturday night’s episode of SNL.
Rich later deleted the tweet. By Monday, her Twitter account — which reportedly was temporarily deactivated — was active again but included a single tweet apologizing for the earlier comment.
The tweet on Friday incensed many, and as of Monday two petitions on Change.org calling for Rich to be fired had collectively racked up more than 100,000 signatures.
A number of high profile figures also spoke out in support of Barron Trump, including CNN host Jake Tapper and Chelsea Clinton, who wrote on Facebook that the 10-year-old “deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid.”
Rich did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.
- Sean Spicer today said "his intention is never to lie" as White House press secretary, a pledge that came after making false claims this weekend about Trump's inauguration.
- President Trump signed an anti-abortion executive order that reinstates the so-called global gag rule, barring foreign organizations taking US money from providing abortions.
- The new Trump Hotel in Washington, DC, has lost more than $1 million and is in violation of Donald Trump's lease with the government, say Democratic lawmakers.
- The all-day breakfast boom at McDonald's is over as sales once again continued to fall for the fast food giant 🍳 📉
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.