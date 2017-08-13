Protests Erupt Nationwide After Deadly White Supremacist Rally In Charlottesville

Thousands of people took to the streets in Los Angeles, Seattle, New York City, and other cities the day after an anti-racism demonstrator died in Virginia.

Spurred by a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one person dead and dozens more injured, thousands of people took to the streets Sunday for massive demonstrations in cities across the United States.

The violence in Charlottesville Saturday culminated when James Alex Fields Jr., 20, allegedly drove a Dodge Charger into a crowd of people who had gathered to protest against a white supremacist rally held earlier in the city. Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old Charlottesville native, died in the crash, and 19 others were injured. During Sunday's protests, many people cited the carnage in Charlottesville the previous day, stating that they were demonstrating to take a stand against racism and bigotry. Here are some of the cities where the largest protests erupted Sunday: Seattle Demonstrators gathered in at least two different locations in Seattle. During a rally at Westlake Park, opposing groups could be seen chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "All Lives Matter." Journalists at the scene reported that there were factions opposing and supporting President Donald Trump at the demonstrations.

By mid afternoon, police in Seattle announced that they had made arrests and confiscated weapons from people in the crowd. Police also said people were throwing things at officers.



Some protesters marched through the streets, and video from the scene showed what appeared to be flash bangs going off in the crowd.



New York City In New York City, a large crowd marched through the streets chanting "no more Nazis." CBS New York reported that the gathering included hundreds of people.

Police worked to corral the group, which at times shut down streets and took detours to avoid the officers. "People need to recognize that if we don’t come out and stop this, people are gonna picked off one by one," Mojiqe Tyler, one of the participants in the march, told BuzzFeed News. "We’re gonna have way too many moments of silence," Tyler said.

According to NBC 4 New York, the rally also included speeches from religious leaders. Washington, DC In Washington, DC, large crowds of people gathered outside the White House Sunday afternoon.

Demonstrators outside the White House could be seen holding signs honoring Heyer, and condemning hate.



Protesters in Washington, DC, eventually began marching through the streets near the White House.

Chicago In Chicago, hundreds of people marched through downtown Sunday, many with signs condemning racism and Nazis. According to the Chicago Tribune, demonstrators gathered at Millennium Park then marched to Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Protesters in Chicago told the Tribune that they joined the gathering to show love, and because of what happened to Heyer.

"As a mom, I thought about the mom this morning who is waking up to the news that her 32-year-old daughter was run over at a rally trying to be against hate," Edly-Mary Allen said.



One demonstrator who spoke with the Tribune also condemned President Trump's remarks about Charlottesville, in which he condemned hatred and violence "on many sides."

"What Trump said about all sides is crazy," Carol McKinny said. "There are just two sides — there's evil and there's good."

Los Angeles A large crowd of demonstrators shut down streets in the city's downtown Sunday afternoon.

Demonstrators could be heard chanting against Trump, the Klu Klux Klan, and racism. Police did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' questions about arrests, but the Los Angeles Times characterized the demonstration as a peaceful march.



"Trump has given them the courage to come out," Lydia Avila told the Times. "We need to show that we're not going to put up with this, that as a country we're going to fight against racism and white supremacy."

The demonstration in LA dispersed after about two hours.

Phoenix Hundreds of people gathered in Phoenix Sunday, braving sweltering heat to attend a vigil held at a local church.

According to the Arizona Republic, the Phoenix gathering was organized by local civil rights activists and included as many as 500 participants.

Both civic and religious leaders spoke at the Phoenix event. Among them, Rev. Reginald Walton said that he wanted to give people a space to "lament" and understand what happened in Charlottesville, the Republic reported. "This rebranding of the alt-right movement – let's just call it what it is. It’s hatred, and it’s racism," Walton said. "And we’re coming together to stand against such things."



