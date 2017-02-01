Protesters Start Fires, Shut Down Alt-Right Figure’s Speech At UC Berkeley

Protestors watch a fire on during the protest Wednesday. Ben Margot / AP ID: 10447193

Chaos erupted Wednesday night at the University of California, Berkeley as protesters demonstrating against a scheduled speech by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos started fires, broke windows, and repeatedly refused police orders to disperse.



The protests began Wednesday evening outside the campus building where Yiannopoulos — an outspoken Trump supporter and writer for the far-right website Breitbart — was scheduled to give a speech. Video from the scene showed protesters toppling an outdoor light fixture and starting a large fire outside the building.

Protests against Milo at UC Berkeley. Protesters chanting "This is what community looks like." — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) ID: 10447054

Some protesters also smashed windows and removed metal barriers. At least one person could be seen with blood on his face. The man told BuzzFeed News he had been hit by an anti-fascist demonstrator.

Protesters could be heard yelling “Nazi scum your time has come” and “when facists come to down what do we do? We shut shit down.”

"When fascists come to town, what do we do? Shut it down." Also, "nazi scum your time has come" chants here. — Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) ID: 10447283





Others held signs that read “become ungovernable” and “queers bash back” and “no safe space for fascism no platform for Nazis.”

UC Berkeley eventually announced that Yiannopoulos’ speech had been cancelled.

Protestors hurling fences and fireworks at the building itself. Glass breaking. #Milo — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) ID: 10447057

While the protest was still going, Yiannopoulos spoke to Fox News via phone. He said he was evacuated after the protests began.



“Students who come to my talks don’t necessarily agree with me but want to see the other side,” Yiannopoulos said. “They were prevented from doing so this evening from violence from the left. The left that is terrified from anyone who might be persuasive or interesting or might take people with them.”



Masked protestors just shot off fireworks and are tearing down fences at Berkeley. Milo inside. — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) ID: 10447060

Yiannopoulos has been on a college tour that has frequently sparked protests. The gathering in Berkeley, however, quickly became more chaotic than demonstrations at other college campuses.

According to a statement from the UC Berkeley, more than 1,500 people joined the protest.



“Multiple methods of crowd control were in place,” the university’s statement said. “Ultimately, and unfortunately, however, it was simply impossible to maintain order given the level of threat, disruption and violence.”



Amazon store on Berkeley campus — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) ID: 10447044

Protesters could be seen cheering after Yiannopoulos’ speech was canceled.

Police repeatedly ordered the protesters to disperse, though as of 7 p.m. PT crowds continued demonstrating.

In its statement, UC Berkeley condemned “in the strongest possible terms the violence and unlawful behavior that was on display and deeply regret that those tactics will now overshadow the efforts to engage in legitimate and lawful protest against the performer’s presence and perspectives.”