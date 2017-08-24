 go to content
The Second-Largest Powerball In US History Was Won By At Least One Person In Massachusetts

It was announced that a single ticket in Massachusetts won all of Wednesday night's $700 million Powerball jackpot.

Posted on
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Anahi Medrano sells a Powerball ticket at a convenience store in Dallas Wednesday.
A single ticket won the second-largest Powerball in US history on Wednesday, ending a run that saw the jackpot hit an estimated $700 million.

The winning numbers Wednesday were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and Powerball 4. A person in Massachusetts was said to have had the winning numbers.

The jackpot soared after no one took the prize in Saturday night's drawing, making it second only to last year's record-setting $1.5 billion prize.

Jackpots have hit new highs in recent years after lottery officials changed the odds of matching a Powerball from 1 in 172 million to 1 in 292.2 million. Prior to the massive 2016 jackpot — which was split three ways — the largest prize had been $656 million in 2012. That pot was also split among multiple winners.

Though Wednesday night's prize was theoretically $700 million, winners who opt to take their winnings in a lump sum — which is the more popular option — will only get $443.3 million, minus taxes.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

