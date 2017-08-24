The Second-Largest Powerball In US History Was Won By At Least One Person In Massachusetts

The winning numbers Wednesday were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and Powerball 4. A person in Massachusetts was said to have had the winning numbers.

A single ticket won the second-largest Powerball in US history on Wednesday, ending a run that saw the jackpot hit an estimated $700 million.

The jackpot soared after no one took the prize in Saturday night's drawing, making it second only to last year's record-setting $1.5 billion prize.



Jackpots have hit new highs in recent years after lottery officials changed the odds of matching a Powerball from 1 in 172 million to 1 in 292.2 million. Prior to the massive 2016 jackpot — which was split three ways — the largest prize had been $656 million in 2012. That pot was also split among multiple winners.

Though Wednesday night's prize was theoretically $700 million, winners who opt to take their winnings in a lump sum — which is the more popular option — will only get $443.3 million, minus taxes.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

