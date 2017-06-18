One Of The Highest Profile House Republicans Is Stepping Down. These Three Men Are Vying To Replace Him

PROVO, Utah — A surprise victory at a Republican convention in Utah Saturday set the stage for a three-way race to replace US Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who is stepping down at the end of the month.



After five rounds of voting, developer and former Utah state representative Chris Herrod won the endorsement of GOP delegates in Utah's third congressional district. The victory was something of a surprise: Herrod was competing against 10 other Republicans, and earlier in the day, many observers had expected one of two state senators, Diedre Henderson or Margaret Dayton, to emerge on top.

Saturday's vote does not guarantee Herrod the party nomination. Instead, thanks to a Utah law that went into effect in 2015, Herrod will have to compete in an August primary with two other Republicans who opted to get on the ballot by collecting signatures rather than by wooing party delegates.

Herrod's competitors include Tanner Ainge, the son of basketball player Danny Ainge, and John Curtis, the mayor of Provo, the largest city in the district Chaffetz currently represents.

The district is so solidly red that whoever ultimately emerges with the Republican nomination will very likely go on to win Chaffetz's seat in November.

Though Ainge has maintained a low profile and a campaign website with little information, the race between Herrod and Curtis offers voters a stark choice.

"I really believe in the conservative cause," Herrod said told reporters Sunday. "And I believe the nation is in danger." And though he said he would "resist" being labeled as "far right," Herrod added, "I am a constitutional conservative."

Herrod also noted that he ran Texas Senator Ted Cruz's presidential primary campaign last year in Utah — a role the candidate suggested would open fundraising doors as he prepares to compete in the August primary.