Rows of pipe ready to become part of the Keystone Pipeline are stacked in a field near Cushing, Oklahoma.

More than 200,000 gallons of oil have spilled from the Keystone pipeline in South Dakota, the operator said Thursday, prompting a shutdown of the system.



TransCanada, the company that operates the pipeline, said in a statement that about 5,000 barrels of oil had leaked in Marshall County, South Dakota. One barrel holds 42 gallons, meaning the spill involved roughly 210,000 gallons of oil.

According to TransCanada, the spill "was completely isolated within 15 minutes and emergency response procedures were activated."

"Crews, including TransCanada specialists from emergency management, engineering, environmental management and safety as well as contracted, nationally recognized experts are assessing the situation."



TransCanada said that the pipeline was shut down at 6 a.m. Thursday following a recorded drop in pressure.



Brian Walsh, an official with the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, told BuzzFeed News that TransCanada notified his department about the leak at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

"We’re not quite sure why there was a time gap in there" between when TransCanada shut off the pipe and when it notified the government agency, Walsh said.

The leak happened in a rural area about three miles from Amherst, the nearest town. Images from the scene showed a group of trucks along a rural road.