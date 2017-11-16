More Than 200,000 Gallons Of Oil Spill Along The Keystone Pipeline

Share On more Share On more

More than 200,000 gallons of oil have spilled out of the Keystone pipeline in South Dakota.



TransCanada, the company that operates the pipeline, said in a statement Thursday that about 5,000 barrels of oil had leaked from the pipe in Marshall County, South Dakota. One barrel holds 42 gallons, meaning the spill involved more than 200,000 gallons of oil.

According to TransCanada, the spill "was completely isolated within 15 minutes and emergency response procedures were activated."

"Crews, including TransCanada specialists from emergency management, engineering, environmental management and safety as well as contracted, nationally recognized experts are assessing the situation."



Brian Walsh, an official at the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, told KSFY that the leak was discovered around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Images from the scene showed a group of trucks along a rural road.