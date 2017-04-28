Armed Standoff Leader Claims He's Been Strip Searched "Hundreds Of Times" In Jail While Awaiting Trial

A leader of two armed standoffs with the federal government has filed a lawsuit claiming he has been repeatedly strip searched against his will in jail while awaiting trial.



In the suit filed Monday, Ryan Bundy says he has been forced to "undergo oppressive, intrusive, and unlawful body cavity searches multiple times per day" while housed at the Southern Nevada Detention Center. The searches, which required him to remove his clothing and expose himself to jail personnel, were "nonconsensual intrusions" against his Constitutional rights.

Bundy "has been forced and threatened to bend over and expose his anus by spreading his buttock checks wide open" while jailers "peer" into his body cavity "hundreds of times," the lawsuit states. Bundy also alleges there have been 40 "highly intrusive strip/body cavity searches."

The son of Cliven Bundy, the patriarch of a southern Nevada family that led an armed standoff with federal agents in 2014, 44-year-old Ryan Bundy has been jailed in a Pahrump, Nevada, since December on charges stemming from the confrontation.