Jury Again Refuses To Convict 4 Men Who Were Armed In The Bundy Standoff In Nevada

A group of men who supported the Bundy family during an armed standoff with federal authorities in Nevada avoided conviction Tuesday for the second time this year, marking the latest in a series of defeats for prosecutors.



After days of deliberations, a federal jury in Las Vegas acquitted Ricky Lovelien and Steven Stewart on all 10 charges, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported. They jury also acquitted Scott Drexler and Eric Parker on most charges, but was unable to reach an agreement on several others.

The men had faced conspiracy, extortion, and other charges for participating as armed gunmen in the 2014 standoff near Bunkerville, Nevada, which was led by rancher Cliven Bundy and his family. The standoff began over Bundy's refusal to pay cattle grazing fees, but quickly drew support from people who oppose the federal government.

Bundy and his sons are currently in jail and awaiting their own trial for the standoff.

Tuesday's verdict wraps up the second trial Lovelien, Stewart, Drexler, and Parker have faced in the case. In April, a judge declared a mistrial after a jury was unable to reach a conclusion. Prosecutors then opted to retry the four men, who were accused of traveling from other states to act as gunmen in support of Bundy.

Some of the best-known photos from the standoff show Parker lying on a road and aiming a rifle.