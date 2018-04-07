A Bus Carrying Members Of A Canadian Hockey Team Crashed, Killing 14

A bus carrying members of a Canadian junior ice hockey team crashed Friday, killing 14 people, police have confirmed.

The Humbolt Broncos were en route to a game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with a truck at around around 5 p.m., 30 kilometers north of Tisdale in Saskatchewan province.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 14 of the 28 people on the bus were killed, including the driver. The other passengers have been hospitalized, and three are in a critical condition.

"We are not confirming the identity of the victims at this time, including whether the deceased are players or coaches," a police statement said. "We will be working with our partner agencies to ensure families are notified as soon as possible and the appropriate supports are provided to families and others who are impacted by this extremely tragic incident."



The Broncos are part of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and play at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan.



The arena was turned into a crisis center on Friday, with counseling services arranged for those affected.