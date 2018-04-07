 back to top
A Bus Carrying Members Of A Canadian Hockey Team Crashed, Killing 14

The Humbolt Broncos were en route to a game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with another vehicle Friday, killing 14 people and leaving three critically injured.

Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter
A bus carrying members of a Canadian junior ice hockey team crashed Friday, killing 14 people, police have confirmed.

The Humbolt Broncos were en route to a game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with a truck at around around 5 p.m., 30 kilometers north of Tisdale in Saskatchewan province.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 14 of the 28 people on the bus were killed, including the driver. The other passengers have been hospitalized, and three are in a critical condition.

"We are not confirming the identity of the victims at this time, including whether the deceased are players or coaches," a police statement said. "We will be working with our partner agencies to ensure families are notified as soon as possible and the appropriate supports are provided to families and others who are impacted by this extremely tragic incident."

The Broncos are part of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and play at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

The arena was turned into a crisis center on Friday, with counseling services arranged for those affected.

This is thee scene inside the cafeteria at the arena. Food and drinks provided. So many from the community are here. The mayor says they came here to be together. https://t.co/7qnzsVFp65
Charles Hamilton @_chamilton

Matteo Careoni, a local priest providing support at the arena, offered his condolences in an interview with CBC.

"Our prayers are with those who lost their lives and those who are injured," he said.

"At times like these communities often come together to support one another. I think this is such a dark time tonight, this is a good thing that people come together in the time of need, they don't stay at home."

At a news conference Friday, a police official had described the crash as a "significant accident, we had a tractor trailer and a bus collide."

They did not initially say how many people died, but confirmed that there were multiple fatalities and "a number of serious injuries."

Images shared by local media show wreckage lying beside the road.

This picture was just sent to us by a witness at the Humboldt Broncos crash. STARS dispatched, RCMP on scene. #sask #SJHL https://t.co/vp4jbC8pUz
Chris Vandenbreekel @Vandecision

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences on Twitter.

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08
Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau

Rob Muench, the mayor of Humboldt, described it as a "tragic accident" in a Tweet posted in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Words cannot describe the sadness in our community tonight. Fourteen lives were taken when the Humboldt Broncos team bus was involved in a tragic accident. #PrayersForHumboldt #HumboltBroncos #HumboldtStrong https://t.co/x0sO6PhMWm
Rob Muench @RobMuench

Other Canadian teams, athletes, and the sports organizations expressed their condolences over the crash.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Humboldt Broncos organization and its families.
Sask. Roughriders @sskroughriders

Thoughts are back in Sask tonight with the Humboldt Broncos and their families. Terrible tragedy.
morgan rielly @mriles4

We ask all members of the SaskHockey community to join us in saying a prayer for the the Humboldt Broncos team and their families.
Saskatchewan Hockey @sask_hockey

Humboldt Broncos weighing heavy in our hearts and minds tonight. #PrayersForHumboldt
SC Broncos @SCBroncos

Please keep the @HumboldtBroncos and their families in your thoughts and prayers. What a horrible tragedy. The whole hockey community is thinking of you guys. #prayforhumboldt
Bryce Gervais @Gervais_09

This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

Hazel is a breaking news reporter and curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

