A Bus Carrying Members Of A Canadian Hockey Team Crashed, Killing 14

A bus carrying members of a Canadian junior ice hockey team crashed Friday, killing 14 people, police have confirmed.
The Humbolt Broncos were en route to a game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with a truck at around around 5 p.m., 30 kilometers north of Tisdale in Saskatchewan province.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 14 of the 28 people on the bus were killed, including the driver. The other passengers have been hospitalized, and three are in a critical condition.
"We are not confirming the identity of the victims at this time, including whether the deceased are players or coaches," a police statement said. "We will be working with our partner agencies to ensure families are notified as soon as possible and the appropriate supports are provided to families and others who are impacted by this extremely tragic incident."
The Broncos are part of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and play at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan.
The arena was turned into a crisis center on Friday, with counseling services arranged for those affected.
Matteo Careoni, a local priest providing support at the arena, offered his condolences in an interview with CBC.
"Our prayers are with those who lost their lives and those who are injured," he said.
"At times like these communities often come together to support one another. I think this is such a dark time tonight, this is a good thing that people come together in the time of need, they don't stay at home."
At a news conference Friday, a police official had described the crash as a "significant accident, we had a tractor trailer and a bus collide."
They did not initially say how many people died, but confirmed that there were multiple fatalities and "a number of serious injuries."
Images shared by local media show wreckage lying beside the road.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences on Twitter.
Rob Muench, the mayor of Humboldt, described it as a "tragic accident" in a Tweet posted in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Other Canadian teams, athletes, and the sports organizations expressed their condolences over the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.
