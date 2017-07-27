Massive Wildfires In France Have Forced At Least 12,000 People To Evacuate

Wildfires have burned thousands of acres along France's southern coast. High winds and a dry summer have fueled the flames.

According to the AP, southern France was the site of 13 different wildfires. Additional fires were burning in Portugal and Italy. Roughly 250 trailer homes were destroyed in the blazes, along with several other buildings and vehicles. France 24 reported that flames also consumed a warehouse and a sawmill. No deaths have been reported. The fires erupted on Monday and by Wednesday evening at least 12,000 people were evacuated from the region, officials told the AP. Share On email Share On email

Hundreds of people spent Tuesday night sleeping on beaches in Bormes-les-Mimosas while others found refuge in local shelters or businesses. A man who identified himself only as Renaud told France 24 that he and his family learned of the danger by people honking their car horns outside his home. "We went to Le Lavandou, where we were sheltered in a restaurant that opened especially for all the evacuees,” Renaud said. “We slept in chairs and the owners kindly gave us croissants and coffee this morning." Tourist Matthieu Dany, 23, told CNN that "from our villa in the mountains we can see smoke everywhere." "We can see homes burning," he continued. "I was on the beach earlier, but came back because the fires were getting worse." The flames have been fanned by strong winds and dry conditions, France 24 reported. The region is experiencing an exceptionally dry summer. Share On email Share On email

Renaud Muselier, the president of the Provence-Alpes-Cotes d'Azur area, said firefighters "don't have enough means," the AP also reported. The problem was exacerbated because many fire fighting planes were grounded for repairs, and nine of them are more than 60 years old.

Philippe, the prime minister, said Wednesday that "there will be more fires tomorrow" and cautioned that "the situation remains difficult," the AP reported. However, by the end of the day only three fires remained active in the Var region, which includes Saint-Tropez, out of dozens that began Wednesday. French President Emmanuel Marcon also tweeted his support Wednesday for those affected by the blazes, offering admiration for firefighters and support for evacuees. Share On email Share On email

Et plein soutien à celles et ceux obligés de quitter leur domicile menacé. https://t.co/OCtlkdx5BM

