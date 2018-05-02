Las Vegas Police Have Released Bodycam Footage Of Officers Storming The Hotel Room Of The Mass Shooter

Share On more Share On more

The shooting left 58 people dead and more than 800 injured. Paddock ultimately took his own life before police reached him.

The footage, released Wednesday afternoon, shows a group of heavily armored officers approaching, then entering Paddock's room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Paddock used the room to fire thousands of rounds at a nearby concert in the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

Police have released the first body camera footage from the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas that left more than 50 people dead, showing officers storming the hotel suite of gunman Stephen Paddock.

In the video, released Wednesday first to local news outlets, a group of officers can be seen waiting outside Paddock's multi-room suite while a loud bang goes off. The officers then proceed to search the suite room by room, whispering instructions as they proceed.

"Rifles up, move up" an officer can be heard saying at one point.

"Check under the bed," another officer orders later in the video.

Debris and a broken door are visible in the video, though Paddock's body and his significant arsenal of assault rifles are not shown.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the footage came from the body cameras of two canine officers who responded to the scene.

The release of the video comes after a legal battle between various news outlets and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. After the shooting, the Review-Journal, the Associated Press, the Los Angeles Times, and other media organizations requested 911 recordings, body camera footage, and other documentation. When police refused to release that information, the media organizations sued.

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled Friday that police had to begin releasing the requested documents and files.

A police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News Tuesday that it then took the department several days to figure out how to release body camera footage, adding that additional video would be made public in the coming weeks.

