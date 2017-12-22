Las Vegas Gunman Shot Himself In The Head, All 58 Victims Died Of Gunshot Wounds, Coroner Says

Stephen Paddock, the gunman who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history from his Las Vegas hotel room, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the mouth, according to a newly released coroner's report.
Clark County announced Paddock's cause of death Thursday, describing it as suicide via "an intraoral gunshot wound to the head." All 58 people killed in the shooting died from gunshot wounds, the report said.
The shooting occurred late on Oct. 1, when Paddock began firing from the window of his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Paddock targeted a concert taking place across the street, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds of others.
The coroner's report, obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, indicates that 18 of the 58 people killed in the shooting died from gunshot wounds to the head.
These Are The Victims Of The Las Vegas Shooting
buzzfeed.com
Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.