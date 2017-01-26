California’s Crushing Drought Is Finally Coming To An End. Here’s Why

One benefit of all the precipitation is that many of California’s reservoirs are now brimming with water. Lake Oroville and Shasta, the two largest reservoirs in the state, are both far fuller than their historical averages, including during the extraordinarily wet El Niño season in the early 1980s.

All of the recent precipitation has also increased soil moisture, which is another factor used to measure droughts, and can have major impacts on wildfires later in the season.

So does all that mean the drought is finally over? Or at least on it’s way out?

The answer is… maybe.

“This is a drought-busting year,” said Jeffrey Kightlinger, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District, an agency responsible for supplying water to much of Southern California.

Though one year of above average precipitation ultimately “is not going to solve the drought,” Kightlinger added, there has been so much rain and snow that even “if everything turned off now it would still be a moderately wet year.”

“Things are looking a lot better,” he added. “We’ll probably eliminate mandatory cutbacks and things like that and push things like voluntary cutbacks.”

Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Oxnard-Los Angeles office, was optimistic. “It’s definitely a lot of rain when we’ve been lacking for five years in a row,” she told BuzzFeed News. “It’s going to do a lot to knock down the severity of the drought.”