Death Toll Climbs To 17 As Crews Continue Search For California Mudslide Survivors

Colossal mudslides that swept through Southern California on Tuesday left 17 people dead, damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings, and prompted scores of rescues, many of them by air because roads were completely impassable.

The mudslides were sparked by Southern California's first major storm of the season, which dumped several inches of rain on hills recently scarred by the state's largest-ever wildfire. By Wednesday evening, the death toll stood at 17, with 17 others still missing.

About 500 first responders were assisting with rescue efforts, some of whom spent the day pulling hundreds of people to safety, many of them having to be rescued by air, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.

"It was still very striking to see the extent of the devastation," Brown added. "To see the breadth of the area that has been impacted by this."



Twelve people remained hospitalized Wednesday night, including four in critical condition, a spokesperson for the local medical group Cottage Health told BuzzFeed News.



The mudslides, which began before dawn on Tuesday, washed out roads and trapped hundreds of people in Santa Barbara County's Romero Canyon. Worse still, those homes lacked potable water, as well as gas and electricity.

By Wednesday afternoon, however, everyone who sought evacuation had been extracted, Diane Black, a multi-agency spokesperson added.

Authorities have not yet identified any of the victims, but a beloved religious leader was among the dead after mud swept into his home in Montecito. Roy Rohter founded the St. Augustine Academy, a Catholic school in neighboring Ventura County, and was remembered as a "mentor and inspiration" for "thousands" of people. His wife, Theresa, was injured but is in stable condition, according to Thomas Aquinas College.

Rebecca Riskin, a Montecito realtor and mother of two, was also killed in the mudslide, her business partner told BuzzFeed News.

Images from the region showed massive devastation, with both homes and roads completely covered in water, mud, and debris.