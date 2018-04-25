A Homeless Man Allegedly Stabbed And Killed A Father While He Ate Dinner With His Young Daughter

Anthony Mele Jr. was eating dinner last week at a seaside restaurant in Southern California, with his 5-year-old daughter seated on his lap, when a man walked up and plunged a knife into his neck.



As the attacker fled onto the beach, Mele was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Investigators later identified the alleged killer as 49-year-old Jamal Jackson, a homeless man who had been reported to police just hours before the stabbing.

The incident has become the latest flashpoint in the unprecedented homelessness crisis in California, where tens of thousands of people now live without shelter. In Ventura, Mele's death has sparked layers of outrage, with residents railing against police, who many believe could have prevented the stabbing, and against city officials for not doing enough to rein in the local homeless population.

Police in Ventura admitted this week that they should have responded to initial calls about Jackson. erred in their response. Around three hours before Mele was stabbed last Wednesday, police received a call

The stabbing occurred just before 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Mele's stabbing happened just before 9:30 last Wednesday at the Aloha Steakhouse, near Ventura's pier.

Around three hours before the incident last Wednesday, a woman called Ventura police to report that a man — later identified as Jackson — was disturbing people on the nearby beach promenade, Ventura Police Commander Todd Higgins told BuzzFeed News this week. Additional 911 calls about Jackson came in later that night as well, according to a police statement.

The department didn't have any officers available the time, so a dispatch commander instead pointed a security camera at Jackson and watched him for about 30 minutes, Higgins said. In footage from the camera, Jackson can be seen interacting with several people before apparently walking away from the area. The command center eventually determined he was not a threat.

But at 9:30 p.m., Jackson entered the Aloha Steakhouse, near Ventura's pier, and plunged a knife in Mele's neck, as the 35-year-old dined with his wife and young daughter.

Higgins said the security cameras Higgens declined to say if not initially sending officers to the scene was a mistake. The security cameras are supposed to "enhance our response, not replace" the presence of actual officers, he said. But when asked if the cameras in this particular case had replaced a physical response, Higgens responded "yes."

"As far as what we’re looking at now is we don’t want that replacing our response," he added. "Procedurally, we’re going to have to look at that and address it."

Higgins also said that police have had multiple run-ins with Jackson in recent months, including an arrest in March for domestic violence.

In the wake of the incident, Mele's mother, Rebecca Mele, has been a vocal critic of the police response.

"This guy was being watched the whole time; he was being monitored by the cops and they didn't do anyhing," she told the LA Times. "This guy was being watched the whole time; he was being monitored by the cops and they didn't do anything."

