Here’s A Schedule Of What’s Happening On Trump’s Inauguration Day
Trump will become the 45th president around noon on Friday.
6 a.m.: The gates will open at the US Capitol grounds.
If you’re planning on attending, dress appropriately for the weather, which will include rain.
Attendees will have to go through security screenings, and there is a long list of prohibited items that includes (obviously) weapons, as well as umbrellas, selfie sticks, signs, bullhorns, balloons, and whistles.
Around noon: US Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump, after which the new president will deliver his inaugural address.
Trump will be sworn in using both his childhood Bible, as well as the Bible used by Abraham Lincoln.
Following the swearing in, Trump will conduct a review of the armed forces and attend a private luncheon at the Capitol building.
7 p.m.: Three different inaugural balls will begin.
Trump is expected to appear at all three balls.
The map above shows the Capitol grounds and where ticket holders can enter.
For those not attending, events will be streamed live by the White House, as well as BuzzFeed News and all the major news networks.
