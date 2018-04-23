Former President George H.W. Bush Has Been Hospitalized Just Days After His Wife's Death

Share On more Share On more

George and Barbara Bush hold hands before the dedication of the Mathew J. Lanigan Bridge in Kennebunk, Maine, on May 19, 2017.

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized with an infection less than a week after his wife of 73 years, Barbara, died.



Bush, 93, was taken to a Houston hospital Sunday morning "after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," according to a statement from his office. He was reportedly responding to treatment and appeared to be recovering, the statement added.

CNN reported that Bush was being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Former first lady Barbara Bush died on April 17. Her funeral was held Saturday and attended by Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, and various Bush family members including former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura.