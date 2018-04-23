Former President George H.W. Bush Has Been Hospitalized Just Days After His Wife's Death

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized with an infection less than a week after his wife of 73 years, Barbara, died.
Bush, 93, was taken to a Houston hospital Sunday morning "after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," according to a statement from his office. He was reportedly responding to treatment and appeared to be recovering, the statement added.
CNN reported that Bush was being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Former first lady Barbara Bush died on April 17. Her funeral was held Saturday and attended by Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, and various Bush family members including former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura.
George H.W. Bush was elected president in 1988 and served for one term before losing his reelection bid to Bill Clinton.
Prior to assuming the presidency, Bush served as vice president under Ronald Reagan, director of the CIA, ambassador of to the UN, and as a congressman from Texas.
George married Barbara in 1945 after returning from World War II. Bush attended Yale University and initially pursued a career in the oil industry before entering politics.
His first foray into national politics came in 1964, when he ran unsuccessfully for a Senate seat. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1966.
Bush and his wife eventually had six children, including George W., who would become the 43rd president, and Jeb Bush, who served as governor of Florida and ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.
Bush was previously hospitalized in January for respiratory issues related to pneumonia. He also suffers from vascular parkinsonism, though last year became the longest-living president in the history of the US.
Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.