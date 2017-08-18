 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

Can You Find The Fired Trump Administration Official In These Photos?

Trump was always good at firing people.

Posted on
Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Click in the picture on the Trump official who lost their job.

If Jeff Sessions Exits, Trump Could Choose An Acting Attorney General From Among Thousands Of People

https://www.buzzfeed.com/chrisgeidner/a-cast-of-thousands-of-possible-acting-ags?utm_term=.njlr7N0yD#.efkeYRxL0

Bannon Ally Leaves White House As McMaster Consolidates Power

https://www.buzzfeed.com/johnhudson/bannon-ally-leaves-white-house-as-mcmaster-consolidates?utm_term=.xg4Mlwq6x#.hkN7NdRAw


Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews