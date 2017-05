22 muertos en ataque terrorista en el concierto de Ariana Grande en Manchester

Share On more Share On more

broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭

In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May said that "we are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack."

"All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected," May said.

A spokesperson for May's Conservative party confirmed to BuzzFeed News that all general election campaigning would be suspended on Tuesday.

A US State Department spokesperson also told BuzzFeed News that officials are closely monitoring the incident.