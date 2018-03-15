Companies Involved In The Collapsed Florida Bridge Faced Previous Safety Violations And Lawsuits

Multiple construction companies involved in the Florida bridge that collapsed Thursday, killing multiple people, have previously been accused of unsafe practices at other work sites.



The bridge that collapsed Thursday spanned a wide intersection at Florida International University, crushing cars and prompting a rescue effort. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known, but the 950-ton section of bridge was only installed on Saturday after the support towers were completed at either end.

One of the companies involved in building the bridge, Munilla Construction Management, is currently facing a lawsuit over a temporary bridge that collapsed in October 2016 at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Munilla has a contract to expand a terminal at the airport, and as part of the construction site, erected a short plywood walkway. When TSA worker Jose Perez stepped onto the structure, it collapsed, his attorney, Tesha Allison, told BuzzFeed News.

Allison said Munilla had been repeatedly warned about problems with the small bridge.

"They were told of the fact that the structure they built was not safe and they did not fix it," she added.



Perez suffered broken bones and spinal injuries and is "still in considerable pain," Allison said.

Munilla issued a statement about the Florida bridge collapse, but did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment on the lawsuit Thursday. Allison said the case has not yet gone to trial.