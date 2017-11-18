Chief Of Puerto Rico's Electric Utility Resigns As Island Struggles To Recover From Hurricane Maria

The chief of Puerto Rico's public electric utility resigned Friday as the island continues to grapple with long-running power outages, as well as a controversy over a failed reconstruction contract.



However, in a video posted to Twitter, Ricardo Ramos — who had led the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA — described the decision to resign, effective immediately, as a personal decision unrelated to recent news headlines.

"The main reason for having submitted the resignation is not for anything that has been reported in the media," Ramos said. "It’s a very personal decision, and after speaking with my family, and after speaking with the governor in a friendly matter, we understand that the focus has to be on the restoration of the electrical grid."

