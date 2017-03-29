12 Killed When Church Bus Carrying Seniors Collides With Truck

Share On more Share On more

Twelve members of a senior church group died in Texas Wednesday when their bus was involved in a head-on collision.



The bus collided with a pick up truck about 90 miles west of San Antonio, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Johnny Hernandez told BuzzFeed News. The crash happened just before 12:30 pm.

The bus had been carrying members of the First Baptist New Braunfels Church who were returning from a retreat.



The crash also left three people injured, Hernandez said, including the driver of the pickup truck. Hernandez described the crash as a "head-on collision," but said the cause was still under investigation.

Images from the scene Wednesday afternoon showed debris strewn across the highway and the wreckage of the two vehicles still intertwined.