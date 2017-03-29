Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. LGBT
  13. Life
  14. Music
  15. Nifty
  16. Parents
  17. Podcasts
  18. Politics
  19. Puzzles
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. Weekend
  30. World

12 Killed When Church Bus Carrying Seniors Collides With Truck

The seniors were returning from a retreat when their bus was involved in a head-on collision about 90 miles from San Antonio.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter
WSVN / Via Twitter: @wsvn

Twelve members of a senior church group died in Texas Wednesday when their bus was involved in a head-on collision.

The bus collided with a pick up truck about 90 miles west of San Antonio, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Johnny Hernandez told BuzzFeed News. The crash happened just before 12:30 pm.

The bus had been carrying members of the First Baptist New Braunfels Church who were returning from a retreat.

The crash also left three people injured, Hernandez said, including the driver of the pickup truck. Hernandez described the crash as a "head-on collision," but said the cause was still under investigation.

Images from the scene Wednesday afternoon showed debris strewn across the highway and the wreckage of the two vehicles still intertwined.

KENS 5 / Via kens5.com

The bus had been carrying 14 church members, the Associated Press reported. According to the church, they had just spent three days at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment a few miles north of crash site.

In response to the collision, the church canceled all Wednesday night activities and in a statement requested that people "pray for those who lost their loved ones and for the church family."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also called the crash "tragic" in a statement.

"We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected," Abbott added.

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews