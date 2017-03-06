Get Our News App
Do You Even Know The Names Of These Basic Shapes?
Dozens Of Schools Will Close For The Women’s Strike…
After-School Snack Ideas For The Week
Stalking Your Ex video
Trump Told Planned Parenthood To Stop Providing…
26 Pictures That Are So Damn Dumb But So Damn Funny
Republicans Finally Unveil Their Obamacare…
Sessions Adds To His Senate Testimony In A Letter…
Beyoncé May Have Given A Nod To Adele At The…

Ben Carson Just Referred To Slaves As "Immigrants" Who Worked "Harder For Less"

“There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less,” the newly confirmed Housing and Urban Development secretary said Monday.

Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Susan Walsh / AP

Ben Carson, the newly confirmed secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), referred to slaves as “immigrants” during a speech Monday.

Carson was speaking to HUD employees in Washington, DC, when he said, “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less.

“But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land,” Carson added.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon who sought the Republican presidential nomination before throwing his support behind President Trump, was confirmed as Housing and Urban Development secretary last week.

Carson’s comments about slavery quickly prompted criticism, including a tweet from the NAACP.

WE CONDEMN REMARKS of #BenCarson today that slaves are "immigrants." @WhiteHouse we say #BlackLivesMatter and so s… https://t.co/Cn4DORyZ3M

— AnneFrankCenter(US) (@AnneFrankCenter)

Immigrants, eh? I think they were enslaved, @RealBenCarson.

— deray mckesson (@deray)

By Monday afternoon, Carson was a top trending topic on Twitter in the US, with many expressing incredulity and anger over his remark.

@SteveKopack Ben Carson has lost whatever was left of his mind and his integrity. He should be ashamed of himself f… https://t.co/kcNueSLNPH

— Dylan St. Jaymes (@Dylan_StJaymes)

The cuss (yes cuss!) words going thru my head right now while thinking about Ben Carson equating enslaved Africans w immigrants...

— Darnell L. Moore (@Moore_Darnell)

Ben Carson is a fool.

— Boo Radley (@ClauGasol)

The Department of Housing and Urban Development did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment Monday.

Watch Carson’s speech here:

Facebook: video.php


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Trump's Critics Are Letting The Bigger Russia Story Slide

by Miriam Elder

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing