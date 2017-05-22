19 Killed In Possible Terrorist Incident At Ariana Grande Concert

Police in Manchester, England, said they were treating the explosion at the concert as a "possible terrorist incident."

Nineteen people were killed and dozens more were injured at an Ariana Grande concert Monday in Manchester, England, in what officials have described as a possible terrorist incident.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed Tuesday morning that 19 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured. It was initially described it as a "serious incident," but officials later said it was "being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise." According to British Transport Police, officers responded to reports of an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester arena at 10:30 p.m. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available, though multiple people reported hearing loud explosions or bangs in the area. The Manchester Arena's official Twitter account tweeted that the incident happened "outside the venue in a public space" as people were leaving. Following the incident, a representative for Grande told Billboard that she was "okay." Grande's representative did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News request for comment, but she later tweeted that she was "broken."

broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.

During a news conference early Tuesday, Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said "this is clearly a very concerning time for everyone."

Video from the scene appeared to show people trying to escape the venue shortly after incident.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭

Another video showed a chaotic scene as people rushed into a nearby metro station.

In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May said that "we are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack." "All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected," May said. A spokesperson for May's Conservative party confirmed to BuzzFeed News that all general election campaigning would be suspended on Tuesday. A US State Department spokesperson also told BuzzFeed News that officials are closely monitoring the incident.

Outside the arena, people who heard the apparent explosions were rattled Monday night. Denise Pearson, 50, and Philip Gibson 55, had travelled to Manchester from Gateshead so that their 17-year-old daughter and her friend could attend the concert. They were waiting for the girls outside when they heard the explosion.

"There was just a big explosion, you could feel the vibration," Pearson told BuzzFeed News. "[Philip] grabbed me and I thought I was dead. We were still there when it was emptying, we could't find [the girls]." Pearson added that the girls had their "heads screwed on and came back to the hotel. We just ran away from the place." "There was this big explosion all of a sudden and we heard people screaming," Gibson added.

Elizabeth Welsby, a 50-year-old teacher from Bolton in Greater Manchester, had taken her daughter Cate to the concert for her 13th birthday. She told BuzzFeed News she heard what sounded like two explosions just after Grande left the stage. At first, people thought the noises came from balloons. "People left and then turned and started running towards us — people started running and screaming," she said. "There were lots of little, little children, and as we got down into the concourse area it was thick with smoke and there was a definite smell of some sort of explosive." Welsby said that "then all hell broke loose and everyone was running and screaming. We did run over two or three posters smeared with blood." "Everyone was just screaming, lots of people wondering what was going on," she added.

Welsby also said she saw a girl with a broken leg. "It looked like she'd fallen when people were running, another lady with quite a bad open head wound on the back of her head and somebody completely collapsed," she said. Images from the scene showed people with apparent injuries outside the arena.

Sam Ward, a witness who tweeted video from a nearby apartment, told the BBC News that he "heard quite a loud bang."

"We saw about five or six ambulances lining up by Manchester central fire station as if they were getting ready to be called in," Ward said. "Previous to that there were lots of tactical aid unit vans rushing up and down the street, lots of armed response vans. Police were all over the place and the fire brigade were then deployed. About ten minutes after that the entire convoy of ambulances just started to roll on the arena in a huge convoy.” Images from the scene showed heavily armed and armored police moving through the area.



Following the incident, large crowds of people remained in the arena, some of whom told BuzzFeed News there were unable to get home because trains weren't running. Police also had large areas cordoned off.

In the aftermath of the incident, police also gradually expanded the area they had cordoned off. Universal Music Group, which owns Grande's record label, said in a Facebook post that "we are deeply saddened to learn of tonight's devastating event in Manchester."

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, tweeted early Tuesday morning that "our hearts are broken." "We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act," Braun said. Bia, who was also performing Monday night at the arena, tweeted that she was OK. She later deleted the tweet, but said her "heart is broken" and she was "praying for everyone tonight please gets home safe." Lucy Powell, a politician who is defending the Manchester Central constituency for the Labour party, tweeted that the apparent explosion was a "major incident targeted at our city."

Home Secretary Amber Rudd referred to the incident as a "barbaric act." Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, tweeted early Tuesday that "my heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones" "A terrible night for our great city," he added. This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.





