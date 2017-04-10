Alabama's Governor Has Been Arrested And Resigned Over A Sex Scandal

Bentley, 74, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on two misdemeanors for campaign finance violations. Moments later, he appeared in court and pleaded guilty to both charges, and shortly thereafter submitted his letter of resignation.

In a news conference Monday afternoon, Bentley said that he has "not always made the right choice," but did not elaborate on his mistakes or comment on the charges he pleaded guilty to moments earlier. Instead, he merely said he "I have let you and our people down," and added that "time is come for me to look at new ways to serve the people of our great state."

"I love this office," he added. "However, I realize that there are things more important than a political office."



As a result of his guilty plea, Bentley was fined $2,000 and ordered to perform 100 hours of volunteer service, WBRC reported. He also agreed not to run for office again, and will have to pay back campaign funds.

A judge suspended a 30-day jail sentence, meaning Bentley will not spend any time behind bars.

Ellen Brooks, of the Alabama Attorney General's office, said after the resignation that "the investigation into former Gov. Bentley is over."



Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey succeeded Bentley and became Alabama's second-ever female governor after being sworn in Monday evening.

The scandal first ignited in March 2016, when Bentley fired Spencer Collier, then the head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After being fired, Collier said that he had seen evidence of, and investigated, an affair between the governor and his former political advisor and campaign spokesperson, Rebekah Mason.



Bentley denied having an affair with Mason, but by April 2016 Alabama lawmakers were considering impeachment charges against him. During the ensuing months, investigators issued numerous subpoenas seeking information about the alleged affair. In January, Bentley attended President Trump's inauguration with Mason and her husband, WIAT reported.

The case culminated last week when an investigator looking into impeachment charges released a damning report detailing Bentley's alleged misdeeds. The report characterizes Bentley as paranoid and accuses him of directing “law enforcement to advance his personal interests” by, among other things, telling officers to break up with Mason for him.