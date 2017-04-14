Aaron Hernandez Found Not Guilty Of Double Murder

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez was found not guilty of a double murder Friday.



A Suffolk County jury acquitted Hernandez, 27, on two counts of first-degree murder stemming from a 2012 drive-by shooting in Boston's South End. The shooting, which happened in the early morning hours of July 16, left Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado dead.

Prosecutors had said de Abreu spilled a drink on Hernandez at a night club hours before the shooting, enraging the football player and prompting him to open fire later at a traffic light. According to the Boston Globe, prosecutors relied heavily on the testimony of Alexander Bradley, Hernandez's former friend who is behind bars for an unrelated shooting at another night club.

Bradley reportedly said he was driving the car from which Hernandez fired at de Abreu's vehicle.

Defense lawyers attacked Bradley's credibility and, with Friday's verdict, the jury ultimately rejected his version of events.

The jury also cleared Hernandez of one count of witness intimidation, but found him guilty of illegal possession of a firearm. The judge ordered him to serve 4 to 5 years for the gun conviction, the Globe reported.

After Friday's verdict, Hernandez, dressed in a suit and visibly emotional, hugged members of his defense team. One of his attorneys, Ronald Sullivan, applauded the outcome.

“It was the only fair and just verdict,’’ Sullivan said, according to the Globe. “Mr. Hernandez was wrongly accused of these crimes.’’



Hernandez is already serving life in prison after being found guilty of killing of 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. That shooting happened in 2013, and Hernandez was convicted in 2015.

A grand jury indicted Hernandez for the double murder in 2014.

Hernandez joined the Patriots as a tight end in 2010. He arrived from the University of Florida and signed a four-year contract.

In 2012 — just months after the shooting that killed de Abreu and Furtado — Hernandez signed a five-year contract worth $40 million. But less than a year later, in June 2013, he was arrested and charged for the Lloyd's death. The Patriots released him within hours of his arrest.