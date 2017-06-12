Trump's Interior Secretary Recommends Shrinking Obama's Controversial National Monument

A Trump administration official has recommended shrinking a controversial national monument in Utah that was one of President Obama's final, legacy-defining orders.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke made the recommendation on Monday to shrink the Bears Ears National Monument in a five-page report obtained by BuzzFeed News and submitted to the White House. The report recommends revising the boundary of the 1.35 million-acre monument in Utah's San Juan County, and requests "congressional authority to enable tribal co-management of designated cultural areas."

In a conference call on Monday, Zinke said that he did not yet have a recommended acreage for Bears Ears "because we're not at that point of drawing specific lines." He added that he would have a more detailed report later this year.

Monday's report is the first recommendation by Trump's Department of the Interior in a broader review of dozens of national monuments created by presidents over the last two decades. Trump ordered the review in April, with decisions regarding other monuments expected in August. And although the administration has said there were no predetermined outcomes for the review, the president described it as an end to the "egregious abuse of federal power."

At issue is the Antiquities Act, a 1906 law that gives a president broad power to create national monuments with the stroke of a pen. Though the monuments are typically carved out of land the federal government already owns, critics believe the monument designations often come with new regulations that are a burden on local economies.

Proponents of the national monuments, on the other hand, have argued that they protect irreplaceable cultural sites and fragile ecosystems.

Bears Ears has been a flashpoint in the conflict over national monuments for years. All of Utah's members of Congress opposed turning the region into a national monument, as did numerous local leaders, industry representatives, and Gov. Gary Herbert.

A coalition of Native American groups, conservationists, and outdoor industry retailers like Patagonia were vocally in favor of the monument. Throughout 2016, lobbying from both sides grew increasingly intense.

In December, President Obama created Bears Ears, along with another monument in Gold Butte, Nevada. Utah lawmakers began pushing back, and lobbied the newly-inaugurated President Trump to reverse Obama's decision.

The recommendations from Zinke state that much of Bears Ears is "compatible with multiple-use practices," such as recreation, mining, and grazing, and that it includes "some objects that are appropriate for protection under the (Antiquities Act)." The report, however, ultimately concludes that the monument's creation did "not fully conform" with the "original objectives" of the Antiquities Act.

