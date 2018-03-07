A Teenage Boy Allegedly Tried To Detonate A Bomb At His School After Researching ISIS

Share On more Share On more

A teenage boy who allegedly spray-painted a message about ISIS on a Southern Utah high school building has been arrested for leaving a smoking, potentially deadly homemade bomb on another school campus.



Authorities in Hurricane, Utah, found the bomb on Monday after students at Pine View High School reported "a suspicious backpack that had smoke coming from it," according to a statement from the St. George Police Department. The campus was evacuated and police managed to disarm an explosive device inside the backpack without setting it off.

"After examining the device, bomb squad members indicted that if it had detonated, the device had the potential to cause significant injury or death," police added.



A teenage boy was arrested later that same day after investigators searched his home and found bomb-making materials, according to the police statement. Officials have not named the boy, describing him only as a juvenile male.

St. George police did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment Tuesday evening.