A Speeding Truck Plowed Into Two DC Police Officers And A City Employee

Two Washington, DC, police officers and a government employee were injured Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash that ended with authorities arresting a driver and the discovery of a weapon inside his vehicle.
The incident happened shortly before 9 pm in the Adams Morgan neighborhood. According to Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham, a person driving a truck at a high rate of speed struck two on-duty bike officers and a District Department of Transportation employee. The driver then proceeded down the street until his truck crashed into a parked sanitation vehicle.
Newsham said officers recovered a weapon from the truck that struck the officers. When asked if he could rule out terrorism as a cause of the hit and run, he replied that “we have to look at that very closely. We do not have a motive at this point."
One of the officers was in "very critical condition" Thursday night, Newsham said. The other officer and the city employee had "serious injuries."
The suspected driver of the truck, as well as a passenger, were both arrested after hitting the parked vehicle then transported to a hospital with injuries. Police did not provide names or other information about suspects.
Images from the scene showed a major response from police and emergency workers.
Images taken by witnesses also showed the truck after it had collided with the sanitation vehicle, as well as a man in handcuffs.
Newsham said Thursday night that the investigation was ongoing, and when asked if the officers were targeted said he did not know. He added that, in the aftermath of the incident, he felt "horrible."
"Thankfully no body else was injured, but I have two of my officers unnecessarily in the hospital," he said. "It's the last think in the world that a chief of police wants to have to do is come to the hospital when one of their officers is critically injured."
