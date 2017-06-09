Sections

A Speeding Truck Plowed Into Two DC Police Officers And A City Employee

The driver was later arrested after the incident. Police did not have a motive Thursday night, but did find a weapon in the vehicle and would not rule out terrorism.

Posted on
Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Witnesses say this truck hit several individuals in Adams Morgan before crashing into garbage truck on Adams Mill R… https://t.co/Sj2JKsl1Mt
Benjamin Freed @brfreed

Witnesses say this truck hit several individuals in Adams Morgan before crashing into garbage truck on Adams Mill R… https://t.co/Sj2JKsl1Mt

Reply Retweet Favorite

Two Washington, DC, police officers and a government employee were injured Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash that ended with authorities arresting a driver and the discovery of a weapon inside his vehicle.

The incident happened shortly before 9 pm in the Adams Morgan neighborhood. According to Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham, a person driving a truck at a high rate of speed struck two on-duty bike officers and a District Department of Transportation employee. The driver then proceeded down the street until his truck crashed into a parked sanitation vehicle.

Newsham said officers recovered a weapon from the truck that struck the officers. When asked if he could rule out terrorism as a cause of the hit and run, he replied that “we have to look at that very closely. We do not have a motive at this point."

One of the officers was in "very critical condition" Thursday night, Newsham said. The other officer and the city employee had "serious injuries."

The suspected driver of the truck, as well as a passenger, were both arrested after hitting the parked vehicle then transported to a hospital with injuries. Police did not provide names or other information about suspects.

Images from the scene showed a major response from police and emergency workers.

Scene here after crash in Adams Morgan
David Shepardson @davidshepardson

Scene here after crash in Adams Morgan

Reply Retweet Favorite
Massive police response in Adams Morgan
David Shepardson @davidshepardson

Massive police response in Adams Morgan

Reply Retweet Favorite

Images taken by witnesses also showed the truck after it had collided with the sanitation vehicle, as well as a man in handcuffs.

Adams Morgan, Washington DC. Bicycle cop down.
Mike Burke @DCMIKEBURKE

Adams Morgan, Washington DC. Bicycle cop down.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AdMoBID @ABCNetwork @fox5dc @CBSDC video of suspect being put in handcuffs #thisismyvideo #pray for cops and victi… https://t.co/Z2cHOa6kAx
Stuart H Johnson @justSTUit_

@AdMoBID @ABCNetwork @fox5dc @CBSDC video of suspect being put in handcuffs #thisismyvideo #pray for cops and victi… https://t.co/Z2cHOa6kAx

Reply Retweet Favorite

Newsham said Thursday night that the investigation was ongoing, and when asked if the officers were targeted said he did not know. He added that, in the aftermath of the incident, he felt "horrible."

"Thankfully no body else was injured, but I have two of my officers unnecessarily in the hospital," he said. "It's the last think in the world that a chief of police wants to have to do is come to the hospital when one of their officers is critically injured."

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

