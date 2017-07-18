A Russian TV Network Is Trolling Americans With These Ads In Moscow Airports

A Russian TV network has deployed a series of ads at Russian airports meant to troll Americans and mock allegations that the Kremlin interfered in last year's election.

The images are the work of RT, a Moscow-based network funded by the Russian government. They promise that "the longer you watch, the more upset Hillary Clinton becomes," and invite viewers to "come closer and find out who we are planning to hack next."

Rachel Palermo, a policy consultant and former press officer for the Democratic Party, told BuzzFeed News she saw the ads last week during a layover in Moscow. Her tweet with photos of the ads has been retweeted hundreds of times.

RT spokeswoman Anna Belkina told BuzzFeed News that the network produced the ads in house. They went up earlier this summer and will stay up until next year.

RT provided BuzzFeed News with images of six different ads the network is running on electronic signs at the airports.

The network has deployed the ads in Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport, St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport, and Sochi International Airport, she said.

The ad campaign comes as scrutiny over Russia's role in the election remains as high as ever, thanks in part to revelations earlier this month that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer last year.

Trump Jr. — along with other Trump insiders including Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner — met with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya on June 9, 2016. Trump Jr. agreed to see Veselnitskaya believing he would receive damaging information on Clinton, though he has since said that nothing ultimately came of the meeting.

Critics of the president seized on news of the meeting as the latest evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians.

However, Trump and his son have both insisted that no collusion took place. Trump has also claimed that the Russians didn't influence the election and that Putin actually would've preferred a Clinton victory.

Robert Mueller, a former FBI director appointed to investigate Russian meddling in the election, is looking into Trump Jr.'s meeting with Veselnitskaya.

