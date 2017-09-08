A Major Earthquake Has Struck Off The Coast Of Southern Mexico

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake had a magnitude of 8.1. The temblor left multiple people dead.

A major earthquake struck of the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing deaths, widespread reports of damage, and fears of tsunamis.

The 8.1-magnitude temblor struck off the coast of the state of Chiapas, at a depth of about 20 miles, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter of the quake, which hit shortly before midnight, was located about 102 miles west of the city of Tapachula. Citing local officials, the Associated Press and other media reported that at least two people had been killed in the quake, though BuzzFeed News could not immediately confirm the death toll. The USGS said that significant casualties and economic loss were likely as a result of the quake. The earthquake was widely felt across the region, including in Mexico City, where journalists reported power outages. Images from Mexico City also appeared to capture the moment the shaking took place, showing buildings and other structures swaying violently.

In Mexico City, people fled buildings onto the streets, and stayed there, waiting nervously for possible aftershocks. Sophie Mallentjer, a 24-year-old student from Belgium, said she had been leaving the bathroom at a house party in the capitol’s leafy Condesa neighborhood when she felt the tremors. “I thought I was drunk, and I walked out thinking I was drunk, but then everyone was rushing out,” she told BuzzFeed News. “And then I realized it was an earthquake.” A half hour later, she was still on the street with a group of six other exchange students, and like others on the street, was not eager to go back inside.

Images from Mexico City showed people in the street following the quake.

Photos from Chiapas, which is closer to the epicenter, appeared to show significant damage to buildings.

In Oaxaca, about 280 miles south of Mexico City, a photo shared by the civil protection agency appeared to show a collapsed hotel.

Images from Guatemala also appeared to show damage from the quake.



Following the quake, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said hazardous tsunami waves more than 9 feet high were possible along the coast of Mexico. Tsunami waves higher than 3 feet were said to be possible in Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, American Samoa, Fiji, and other places across the Pacific. Mexican officials warned of tsunami waves higher than 13 feet. Alejandro Murat, the governor of Oaxaca, asked people to evacuate areas that were at risk. However, NOAA reported that the Pacific coast of the United States, British Columbia, and Alaska were not facing the threat of a tsunami from the earthquake. A series of smaller quakes, including one magnitude 5.7, struck the same region in the minutes following the larger temblor. In response to the quake, Mexico's education secretary announced that schools would be closed Friday in Mexico City, as well as in the states of Chiapas and Oaxaca. This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.



