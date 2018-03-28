A Former Russian Spy And His Daughter May Have Been Poisoned At Their Front Door, UK Police Say

A former Russian spy and his daughter may have first come into contact with a deadly military-grade nerve agent at their home in the city of Salisbury, British police said Wednesday.



The father and daughter were first found unconscious on a street bench in Salisbury on March 4 and remain in critical condition today. Earlier this week, UK prime minister Theresa May said that their condition was "unlikely to change in the near future, and they may never fully recover."

"This shows the utterly barbaric nature of this act, and the dangers that hundreds of innocent citizens in Salisbury could have faced," May added.

London’s Metropolitan Police said Wednesday that detectives have “identified the highest concentration of the nerve agent, to-date, as being on the front door of the address" of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

"Detectives will continue to focus their enquiries around the home address for the coming weeks, and possibly months as the investigation continues," police said. "Officers will be carrying out thorough searches in the areas surrounding this address as part of the ongoing investigation and as a precautionary measure."



About 250 detectives are working on the case and have reviewed thousands of hours of surveillance footage, as well as interviewed around 500 witnesses.

"This is one of the largest and most complex investigations undertaken by British counter terrorism policing and we thank the public for their continued support," police said.

