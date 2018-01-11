A 3-Year-Old Girl And Several Children Are Among The 17 Dead In California Mudslides

Four children ranging in age from 3 to 12 were killed in mudslides that swept through Southern California on Tuesday. A total of 17 fatalities have been documented so far.

A 3-year-old girl and several other children are among the 17 dead after flooding and mudslides swept through Southern California on Tuesday, destroying homes and burying roads.

The youngest victim was identified as Kailly Benitez, 3, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Three other children were killed in the mudslides: Peerawat Sutthithepn, 6; Jonathan Benitez, 10; and Sawyer Corey, 12. The oldest victim was James Mitchell, 89. All of the victims were Montecito residents and the cause of death was listed as "multiple traumatic injuries due to flash flood with mudslides due to recent wildfire." The destructive flooding and mudslides began before dawn Tuesday when the first significant storm of the season dumped several inches of rain across the wildfire-scarred hills of Southern California, including Santa Barbara County where the state's largest recorded wildfire raged less than a month ago. As the rain came down, hillsides previously covered in vegetation gave way, releasing powerful flows of mud, loose branches, rocks and other debris into neighborhoods.



A total of 43 people were considered missing Thursday. That number included individuals with "active missing person case files," Brown explained, as well as others that were reported as unaccounted for. The number represents a significant increase from Thursday morning, when only eight people were reported missing.

Crews were still searching debris-strewn neighborhoods for survivors Thursday, and officials were bracing for the number of casualties to rise, Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown said at a news conference.

"Realistically we suspect that we are going to continue to have discovery of people who were killed in this incident," he added.

The slides destroyed about 100 homes and damaged 300 others in the wealthy enclave of Montecito, known for its celebrity residents like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Rob Lowe. An emergency notification delivered to cell phones in the area wasn't sent until around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday — more than an hour after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area reporting mudslides were imminent. Brown defended the use of the emergency notification, saying authorities had adequately warned people of the dangers faced by the storm. The cell phone system was "activated at the appropriate time when actually an event was occurring," he said. "There were extraordinary efforts made to warn our community about this problem," Brown continued, adding that in the days leading up to the event authorities sent letters, held a press conference, and sent "a variety of different notifications through a variety of electronic media" to warn residents of the dangers.

Thursday evening, authorities expanded the mandatory evacuation zone to include much of the city of Montecito, citing the need to clear the area to make room for emergency crews. The evacuation order could last for a week or more, which Brown called "inconvenient" but "necessary."

About 700 first responders were on the scene, including members of the California National Guard. Hundreds of people also lacked electricity, and outages were expected to continue through the rest of the week.







