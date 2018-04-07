 back to top
A Bus Carrying Members Of A Canadian Hockey Team Crashed, Killing 14

The Humbolt Broncos were en route to a game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with another vehicle Friday, killing 14 people and leaving three critically injured.

Jim Dalrymple II
Hazel Shearing
A bus carrying members of a Canadian junior ice hockey team crashed Friday, killing 14 people, police have confirmed.

The Humbolt Broncos were en route to a game against the Nipawin Hawks when around 5 p.m. their bus collided with another vehicle in the province of Saskatchewan.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 14 of the 28 people on the bus were killed, including the driver.

The other passengers have been hospitalized, and three are in a critical condition.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police official said at a news conference Friday the crash was a "significant accident, we had a tractor trailer and a bus collide."

Police did not initially say how many people died, but confirmed that there were multiple fatalities and "a number of serious injuries."

The crash happened about 30 kilometers north of the town of Tisdale, in the province of Saskatchewan, officials said.

Images shared by local media show wreckage lying beside the road.

The Broncos are part of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and play at an arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences on Twitter.

Other Canadian teams, athletes, and the sports organizations expressed their condolences over the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

Hazel is a breaking news reporter and curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

