The One Kind Of Pie Plate That Pro Bakers Use To Prevent Soggy Bottoms

Ceramic Pans: The Worst

Ceramic and stoneware pans are traditional, and tend to be the most aesthetically pleasing since they come in a variety of colors and designs.

“These types of pans hold heat longer than any of the others, so they will keep a warm pie warm on the table through dinner,” Clark-Bojin said. “The downside is that what makes them great insulators of heat also makes them terrible conductors of heat. They take the longest time to transfer heat from the oven to the bottom of your pie, and as a result, are the absolute worst offenders when it comes to producing soggy-bottom pies.”

Another common issue with ceramic pans? They have some problems with sticking, which can make it trickier to get out a “clean” slice from a pie, McDowell said. If you must use a ceramic pan, choose one with a glossy or smooth interior, and rub the bottom — and only the bottom, not the sides — with a dab of neutral oil to help prevent sticking.

Despite those precautions, many of the pie pros we spoke with like ceramic pans to make a statement, or for a pie that’s going to be sitting out on display. One they recommend is the Emile Henry pie dish.