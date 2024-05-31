You Can't Totally Avoid Microplastics, But These 7 Things Can Help

For many people, microplastics and nanoplastics (tiny plastic particles that come from larger and commercial plastics) are terrifying. It seems like news about their harmful effects comes out weekly, along with warnings about the chemicals these plastics emit. Athletic wear, plastic takeout containers and even cutting boards are just some of the items in our everyday lives that contain microplastics.

It’s only natural to want to limit your exposure to these products, especially since the unfortunate reality is that most people have some level of microplastic in their system, according to Jamie Alan, associate professor in the department of pharmacology and toxicology at Michigan State University. Research is being conducted to understand the full effect of microplastics, but they’ve been found in the plaque in our arteries, in placentas, in our blood and more.

Studies have also looked at the effect that microplastics have on our cells and organoids, Alan told HuffPost. Research shows that when microplastics get into our cells it can lead to cell death, she said. Additionally, they can attack our DNA and cause unwanted DNA changes, Alan explained.

“You can get a [DNA] change that causes zero effects, but you can get a change that can cause effects,” Alan said. This sounds scary ― and it is scary ― but it doesn’t mean you should totally panic. Our body is trained to handle these kinds of changes, she noted. However, there can be adverse effects — most notably cancer and fertility issues.

All in all, this is obviously very concerning, especially given the sheer prevalence of microplastics. While you can’t totally avoid them — they’re in our air and in our water, too — you can make some choices that limit your interactions with microplastics. Here’s what experts say you can do:

Watch how much ocean-caught fish you’re eating.