The 7 Common Long COVID Symptoms You Should Be Watching Out For

The coronavirus pandemic looks a lot different from a few years ago. We have a vaccine, bivalent booster shots, COVID treatments and more of an understanding of the highly contagious virus.

But a more uncharted area is now part of the equation, too: Long COVID, which is a debilitating result of a COVID-19 infection, is affecting many people throughout the world. New research led by the National Institutes of Health found that about 10% of people with an omicron infection go on to develop long COVID.

There isn’t a specific definition for this condition. Instead, long COVID is more of an “umbrella term that describes [the] variety of physical and mental health effects that persist after the original COVID infection,” said Dr. Aaron Friedberg, clinical co-lead of the Post COVID Recovery Program at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines Long COVID as symptoms that persist four weeks after infection; the World Health Organization says that timeline is 12 weeks. The definition “sort of depends on who you talk to,” Friedberg said, which makes diagnosing, recognizing and treating it challenging. And the fact that long COVID symptoms vary greatly from person to person makes it hard as well.

The symptoms can be present in many different bodily systems, said Sara Gorman, the CEO of Critica, an organization that fights science misinformation. “So, there could be respiratory symptoms, there could be cardiovascular symptoms, gastrointestinal symptoms, cognitive and neurological symptoms as well as mental health symptoms,” she said.

According to some definitions, 200 symptoms can be characterized as part of Long COVID. “I think that’s why it can be so tough for primary care folks who are taking care of patients because it can look so different in different people,” Friedberg added.